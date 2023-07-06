HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, July 5, the Hattiesburg City Council voted to approve the naming of the Hattiesburg Intermodal Facility (Hattiesburg Train Depot) and the Hattiesburg Public Safety Complex in honor of Hattiesburg’s two most recent mayors – J. Ed Morgan (1989 – 2001) and Johnny L. DuPree (2001 – 2017).

“I believe naming city facilities is not a responsibility we should take lightly. When we honor someone, several factors should be considered, including the position held, the overall record of service, and the person’s association with what is being named,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “For each of these respective buildings, Mayors Morgan and DuPree contributed a great deal toward the vision, funding and community support that made their completion possible. Both served our city admirably. The community’s progress over the past few decades can be attributed in part to their vision and leadership.”

The train station, originally built in 1910, occupies about 2.28 acres at 308 Newman Street. The building is approximately 14,000 square feet. In April 2007 a $9 million renovation of the station, using combined federal and local funds, was completed. Completed during Mayor DuPree’s administration, the vision casting and planning began under the Mayor Morgan administration.

Planning for the public safety complex began as a discussion in the mid-2000s to address the necessary upgrades and needs of a growing department and court system.

A project spanning a decade, this three-building, three-story facility is approximately 90,000 square feet is home to the Hattiesburg Police Department and Municipal Court. It houses offices and amenities for officers across all divisions, police administration, telecommunications (dispatch), records, a courtroom, court records and a community room that residents and organizations can use. Completed during Mayor Barker’s administration, the planning and architectural renderings began under Mayor DuPree’s administration.