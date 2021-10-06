Hattiesburg Restaurant Week features unique dishes for OctoberFeast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The fourth annual Hattiesburg Restaurant Week is taking place until October 9, 2021.

Forty-three restaurants are participating in the culinary week this year, with an array of options from BBQ to breakfast. Last year, Visit Hattiesburg reported the event generated $19 million in tax revenue.

“Our theme this year is OctoberFeast. A lot of restaurants have decided to go with a seasonal theme with their special, so we have a couple of places that are featuring bratwurst. We have a lot of turkey on the menu. I know the Depot Coffee House downtown is doing a turkey sandwich special and so is Strick’s BBQ, which is one of the oldest restaurants here in Hattiesburg and still going strong, so it doesn’t matter where you go and try a special,” explained Kristen Brock, director of Programs and Promotions for Visit Hattiesburg.

Visit Hattiesburg officials are encouraging restaurant-goers to take advantage of the celebration and take pictures out on the town and use #EatHburg.