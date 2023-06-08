HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – General admission tickets for the 2023 NCAA Super Regional in Hattiesburg may be sold out, but there are still ways to join in on the excitement.

Several restaurants and bars will host viewing parties for Golden Eagles fans, including Hattiesburgers and Blues, 4th Street Bar, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and Keg and Barrel.

The owners said they expect the restaurants and bars to be packed.

“We actually are giving out free pompoms to all attendees, and we also are giving free stickers and the USM Scott Barry poster, and we are just going to try to help build school spirit and cheer on those Golden Eagles,” said Mallorie Pittman, PR coordinator for Front Street Eats and Hattiesburgers and Blues.

“We have a good crowd that comes here for pre and post-game,” said Slade White, owner of 4th Street Bar.

“We’ll have our patio window open, a lot of cold beverages going out and just hopefully come watch us and get a win,” said Justin Harris, the co-owner of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

Fans can also catch the game at Spirit Park on the University of Southern Miss campus. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.