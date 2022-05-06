HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 7, and a lot of people are planning to take their moms out to show their appreciation.

There are plenty of dining options in Hattiesburg. Many businesses are preparing to face the supply and demand issues that stem from pandemic shortages this weekend.

“It will be a little bit different. There’s some minor food shortages, and things like seafood. We’re a pretty seafood-heavy restaurant, and the seafood industry has been impacted and hasn’t fully recovered yet,” said Robert St. John, a restauranteur in Hattiesburg.

Valentine’s Day typically serves up the most dinners each year, as well as graduation celebrations. However, Mother’s Day weekend is the busiest lunch weekend of the year, according to restaurant owners in the Pine Belt.

“We’re fully booked up for the lunch shift. We have 162 people coming in just from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,” said Nicole Penoza, the manager of Patio 44.

Some people said they plan to stay at home for Mother’s Day weekend.

Demetra Bates, Plans to hang with mom

“Hang with family, probably visit my mom. I’m from Summit, Mississippi, so I’ll probably go see them that Saturday and probably join Sunday as a fun day,” said Demetra Bates, who lives in the area.

For those who dont plan on going to restaurants this weekend due to expected large crowds, Midtown Sound, Live at Five and USM baseball will also be some fun activities happening this weekend.