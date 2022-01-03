Hattiesburg rings in the new year with wishes for 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg neighbors are preparing for the new year with wishes for 2022.

New Year’s resolutions have been around for years. Some neighbors are hoping to see meaningful changes in 2022.

“We’re going to make things better for people. We’re going to serve people and do things that would make the Lord happy and show him that we’re thankful for all the things he has given us,” said Hardy Street Baptist Church Administrator Don Palermo.

Mayor Toby Barker is hoping the city sees fewer violent crimes and improved schools this year. He said he hopes new infrastructure projects will provide economic growth and development in Hattiesburg, as well.

The city will soon ring in the new year with a new construction project on Country Club Road. The project will create new drainage, improved sidewalks, speed tables, landscaping and paving.

“I’m really excited about the Country Club Road project. The city’s been working on this project for seven years and it will totally transform the roadway,” said Barker.

In 2022, the city will also break ground on the East Hardy Street Overpass project.