HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced the southbound lane of South 28th Avenue will be closed.

The closure will be from Wednesday, May 24 to Friday, May 26. The southbound lane of South 28th Avenue will be closed between the south entrance of Laramie Circle and Lincoln Road.

According to city leaders, the road will be closed for sewer repair.

The detour will send drivers to Laramie Circle, to Hillendale and then to Lincoln Road. The northbound lane will remain open.