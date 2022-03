HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two roads were closed in Hattiesburg on Thursday, March 17 for drainage and electrical work.

West Hills Drive near Golf Course Road was closed for drainage work until about 3:00 p.m.

West 4th Street from Hutchinson Avenue to Dixie Avenue was closed for electrical work. Detours are available by North 18th Avenue, Quinn Street and Park Avenue. The closure will last until the end of the business day.