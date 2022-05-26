HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Children with disabilities are often times left out when it comes to playing with other children. One Hattiesburg role model aims to change that and bring all kids together.

Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal created a curriculum that teaches other kids disabilities inclusion and how to befriend kids. The curriculum is called “Capable,” and it is a character education program for Kindergarten through 3rd grade students. It’s also a STEM focused program for 4th-6th graders.

O’Neal said she created the curriculum after observing her brother struggle to make friends.

“Really young children especially just don’t understand how to channel their curiosity in a healthy way, and it kind of answers the questions they have about this child that’s in a wheelchair, a child that has a prosthetic leg, this child that has a service dog,” she said.

“Capable” also includes a companion children’s books series that has reached more than 15,000 students in five states.