HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Saturday, March 5, the construction of the roundabout in Downtown Hattiesburg will enter Phase 3. Leaders said the construction will include a modified way of traveling through the intersection at Hardy Street, Green Street, 2nd Avenue and Adeline Street.

To keep traffic moving, drivers will navigate the roundabout as it is constructed, but there will be temporary stop signs that will help keep drivers and crews safe in the construction zone.

Here is what you need to know as you approach the area:

Come to a complete stop at the stop sign.

Yield to any vehicle already in the circle upon arrival. They have the right of way.

Once the way is clear, merge carefully into the circle.

While in the circle – traffic will always only travel toward the right (or counterclockwise).

Adeline Street will remain closed throughout the duration of Phases 3 and 4.

Phase 3 is expected to take approximately six weeks, pending weather. Crews will use this phase to finish the construction of the circle structure and complete necessary curb work that will slow drivers as they enter the roundabout.

At the end of Phase 3, the temporary stop signs will be removed and the rules of the road for roundabout travel will be in place.