HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The new roundabout on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg will close for final construction work on Friday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 29.

Crews will close all entry points of the roundabout from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. They will be working to complete the project’s curb and gutter.

Traffic will be directed around the construction. Detour signs will be posted.