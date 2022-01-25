HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Saenger Theater is set to undergo renovations after receiving a $250,00 grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).

MDAH awarded the Community Heritage Preservation Grant to historic courthouses, schools and other historic properties in Mississippi to help preserve and restore them. This will be the third time Hattiesburg receives this grant.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the grant would go towards renovating the Saenger’s ceiling. Over time, the bonding agent that held the previously renovated ceiling to the original 1929 plaster ceiling began to wear down. Pieces of the ceiling fall to the floor.

Barker added that the total cost of the renovation project is $750,000. The Convention Commission will be contributing $500,000 to the project.