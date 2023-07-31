HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, July 31, 2023, Vincent Wiley, 54, a crew worker for the City of Hattiesburg’s Sanitation Division in Public Works, passed away suddenly from a medical emergency.

Throughout his career, he held positions in the water transmission division with the Water & Sewer Department and the streets and sanitation divisions for Public Works.

“Losing an employee is heartbreaking. Vincent worked proudly and deliberately on behalf of our residents, providing essential services in both the Water & Sewer Department and the Public Works Department,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby barker. “The Wiley family has been a strong, positive presence for our city, and we ask our community to rally around them in this moment. Please keep them and his colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask for patience with garbage and trash collection routes as our crews walk through the loss of a dear friend and colleague.”

Operationally, some garbage and trash collection routes may be delayed up to a day.