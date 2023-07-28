HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Students in Hattiesburg will head back to class on Tuesday, August 1. Teachers and staff have been hard at work preparing for the 2023-24 school year.

Leaders with the Hattiesburg Public School District said it’s ready for students to return.

“We’re very excited to welcome back all of our students next Tuesday. We look forward to having another great year in Hattiesburg Public School District,” said Dr. Robert Williams, the district’s superintendent.

Teachers have been freshening up on their teaching skills, making sure they can help students succeed.

“It starts with your mindset. I think we have to make sure that we stay open-minded to make sure that the goals that we are setting are that they’re attainable and that we’re also working hard to achieve them,” said Jessica Laphand, a third grade teacher at Hawkins Elementary School.

This year, the schools will be focusing on the continued success of its pre-K program, strengthening literacy levels and preparing students for the future.

“We also want to make sure that our students are workforce ready, as well as college ready. We have a work-based learning class at Hattiesburg High School in which we have staff in place who meet with students, but also pair students with career opportunities,” said Williams.

“It’s important to establish a teacher-student relationship with the students. We are expecting academic excellence. We’re expecting more leaders throughout the school. We are just trying to just shape and mold all the students, not just for what’s happening right now, but for their future,” said Laphand.

This year, the schools are also strengthening security measures to better ensure safety for students and staff.

“Students in grades 6 to 12 will have to have a clear or mesh backpack. The clear or mesh backpacks at the high school campus will provide an additional safety measure for the high school campus,” explained Williams.

Leaders said they hope to get every student involved in extracurricular activities, whether it be in the arts or athletics.