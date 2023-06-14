HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg saw a large economic boost during the 2023 Super Regional.

Officials with Visit Hattiesburg said hotels in the city were fully booked during the NCAA Super Regional. Restaurants and shops also saw a large spike in customers.

“We have a $5 million economic impact, and that’s not all the numbers. We’re still getting some more in. We know that our hotels were full, our restaurants, our attractions and everything as every be. As everyone came into Hattiesburg, they were really looking for what to do outside of the ballpark on where to find food and fun,” said Paige Robertson, director of communications for Visit Hattiesburg,

Officials said sports tourism has become a major economic factor in the Hub City.