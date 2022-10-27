HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police officials announced that the city is seeing a drop in violent crime, but an increase in property crime.

The Hattiesburg American reported homicides were down 83% over the same period in 2021. The only homicide of 2022 happened in February when Ja’Kyrie Silas, 6, was shot and killed at a home on Willis Avenue. Two others were injured.

According to the newspaper, the police department is still looking for the person responsible for Silas’ death. The person responsible for the death of 37-year-old LaShaun “Shaun” Collins, whose body was found near Duncan Lake in 2021, is also wanted.

The city saw a drop in Part 1 crimes, which includes homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, commercial and residential grand larceny, auto burglaries, auto theft and arson. So far in 2022, there have been 15 robberies, 43 aggravated assaults and zero rapes.

On the other hand, property crimes have increased. Grand larceny rose 51% over 2021 and auto burglaries rose 4%. Residential burglaries were down 9%, commercial burglaries were down 26%, auto theft was down 16% and arson was down 60%.

Anyone with information about either case can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.