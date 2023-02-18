HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in connection to a Hattiesburg shooting that happened in January was arrested in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, January 22, Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting just before 8:00 p.m. near Main and East Pine streets.

They said two people got into a verbal altercation in the process of a child custody exchange, which led to the exchange of gunfire. One person suffered a minor injury and declined medical transport.

Kenzell Blakely, 22, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in Las Vegas and extradited back to Forrest County on two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.