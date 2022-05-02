HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – City leaders announced the Dewitt Sullivan Splash Pad in Hattiesburg is open for the summer.

The splash pad is free and open to the public. City leaders ask that neighbor follow the following rules:

No running

Pets are not allowed inside the fence or the water elements

Food, chewing hum and water balloons are not allowed inside the fence

The splash pad will not be in operation during severe weather

The splash pad is located south of Old Airport Road and Travillion Road. Splash pad hours are Sunday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Call (601)-545-4623 for mechanical or operational issues while on-site.