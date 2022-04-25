HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The “John I. Marshall Stage” in Town Square Park was dedicated to his daughter during a recent Live at Five event on Friday, April 22.

Sarah Marshall Newton’s parents were involved in a Live After Five program in Baton Rouge. When Newton was the vice president of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association in 2006, her father encouraged her to create a similar program in Hattiesburg.

Her father died in 2007, before Newton was named the present of the association. Live at Five in Downtown Hattiesburg was held for the first time in 2008 and remains a tribute to her father. The event grew into a successful tradition.

This year’s remaining Live at Five events will be held on April 29, May 6 and May 13.