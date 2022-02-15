HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg High School (HHS) students can earn a high school diploma and an associates degree at the same time in the Middle College program.
To join the program, HHS students must meet the following criteria:
- Complete 14 high school credits by the end of 10th grade
- Maintain a minimum 3.25 cumulative GPA
- Have qualifying ACT sub-scores (17 in English and 19 in Math)
- Pass all subject-area tests required for graduation (English II, Algebra I, Biology and United States History)
Students must also complete the following checklist to enroll:
- Read and complete the entire application
- Complete the Student Written Response
- Have student and parent/guardian signatures
- Turn in the application to Dr. Rosalind Terrell
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 11. Find the application here.