Hattiesburg students create animal club to help collect donations for shelter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Fifth grade gifted students in the Hattiesburg Public School District’s REACH program took the initiative to start the first Animal Club in the district.

Chloe Parhm, a student at Rowan Elementary, proposed the idea to her classmates with the help of her REACH teacher Jerice Williams. They wrote letters to the principal, asking for permission to create the club for students.

They chose the name “Rowan Cares Animal Protection Club.”

“We put posters up, so people can know that we need dog food, they need dog food and cat food. So, a lot of people put dog food and cat food in boxes that we put out,” said Parhm.

The club donated the pet food and blankets to the Hub City Humane Society. They have more than 80 new pledges from other students at the school.