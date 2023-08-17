HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg students represented the Hattiesburg Flyers Track Club on a national level at the 2023 Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Iowa City.

Two N.R. Burger students recently competed against hundreds of students from across the country at the 2023 Junior Olympics. Nyla Flowers, 8th grade, and Ju’Dawn Porter, 7th grade, both placed on the national level.

“I went to issues to extra training, and I came here, worked hard, did some hurdles, had hurdle practice, and then I had real practice. So, I like two practices a day,” said Flowers.

Both girls competed in multiple track and field categories. Flowers placed fourth in triple jumps.

“I had been working hard. I just knew I had it in me,” she said.

While Porter placed fifth in triple jumps, both Porter and Flowers have been training since they were kids. They were influenced by their parents.

“My parents, they did track and field when they were around my age. They grew up and went to college here and got a scholarship for track and field. So, it kind of runs in my blood,” said Porter.

Track Coach Charles Green said he’s proud of Flowers and Porter for their hard-earned achievements.

“The girls, they come out they work hard all summer and throughout the school year. So just seeing all their hard work come to fruition is a good feeling, and it’s exciting for the kids and the coaches,” said Green.

Both Flowers and Porter hope to go pro.

This is the second year the two have placed at the Junior Olympics.