HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 4th Annual Summer Job Fair will be held in Downtown Hattiesburg on Monday, June 6.

The job fair is the largest of its kind in Hattiesburg history and is the leading job fair in the Pine Belt.

Forrest County Justice Court Judge and Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Gay Polk-Payton was named the hostess of the job fair. An Employer’s Breakfast will be held before doors open. The breakfast is by invitation only.

The job fair will start at 10:00 a.m. at the Jackie Dole Community Center at 220 West Front Street. Click here for more information.