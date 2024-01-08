HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, the City of Hattiesburg hosted an oath ceremony for six lateral transfers for the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department.

Mayor Toby Barker swore in four firemen and two new police officers before they received their badges.

The inductees previously worked or trained in their field in different cities. They hope to share their experience with younger officers and fire crews.

“Just to be able to help out some of the younger officers that are here with the experience that I’ve got, which is, I don’t know, roughly about 15 years. So, to be able to help them out and also be able to do my duties as an officer and help out the City of Hattiesburg and the people who live in the city,” said Officer Kyle Stewart.

Barker said the city is looking for more experienced police officers. Starting pay is $50,000 a year. Candidates can apply online.