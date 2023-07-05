HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Parties in the City of Hattiesburg’s case against a local bar hope to resolve their dispute outside of court.

The city filed a temporary restraining order against Top 5 Bar & Grill, alleging safety concerns. Leaders said they’ve received more than 80 disturbance calls since the business opened in September 2022.

Three people have been shot, and one man was robbed during two separate incidents in the parking lot of the business.

Attorneys for both side met for a hearing in Chancery Court on Wednesday, July 5 to decide if the business should remain closed until safety and security improvements are made.

The hearing was postponed to discuss a possible resolution outside of court. Attorneys for Top 5 Bar & Grill said they’re confident a resolution can be reached.

“Top Five is a business that operates seven days a week and has been doing so since September of ’22. It’s been operating for the most part without issue. I think that the issues here today has been a bit conflated, and I think it’s an isolated situation, but it’s one that certainly gave us the desire to want to be proactive, even more, proactive in how the company in the restaurant moves forward,” said Attorney C.J. Lawrence.

Judge Shelia Smallwood said if a resolution is not met by Thursday, July 6, a second hearing will be scheduled.