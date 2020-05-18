Hattiesburg tattoo parlors reopen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Tattoo parlors across Mississippi have reopened with new guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including parlors in Hattiesburg.

Hub City Tattoos is open for business by appointment only. Last week, Governor Tate Reeves released new guidelines for tattoo parlors.

The rules are as follows:

For businesses:

Before they can reopen, the tattoo parlor must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom. After opening, tattoo parlors must be deep-cleaned daily.

All tattoo parlors are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Services are allowed only by appointment. No walk-in customers at this time.

Minimizing person-to-person contact through technology, like mobile or online reservations and contact-less payment, is encouraged.

Tattoo parlors must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Only one customer per employee is allowed in the tattoo parlor at any given time.

Tattooing and piercing around the mouth and nose are prohibited.

Chairs are to be rearranged to ensure at least 6 feet between each customer.

Chair and workstations must be sanitized after each use by a customer.

All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances.

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are encouraged to wear face shields while tattooing a customer.

Employees must also wear disposable gloves and change them between customers, as well as wash their hands between every customer.

For customers: