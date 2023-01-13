Stephanie McNair (left) and Sharcarra McNair (right) (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing a total of 34 counts of fraud.

Pine Belt News reported Sharccara McNair and Stephanie McNair are accused of using a computer to prepare and file false individual tax returns. The two work at Excellent Tax Pros on South 20th Avenue.

Sharcarra is facing 18 counts of fraud and Stephanie is facing 16 counts. Some of their charges date back to 2018.

According to the newspaper, they were arrested on Tuesday, January 10. They were booked into the Forrest County Jail.