HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Butler Avenue on Tuesday, March 14 just before 5:30 p.m. Police said no one was injured in the shooting, but an unoccupied vehicle was struck.

According to police, the unidentified 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, March 15. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators said additional arrests are expected in the case..

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.