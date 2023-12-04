HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On December 5, the City of Hattiesburg will continue with upgrades at Water Plant #1 on Highway 42. The upgrades include a contractor rehabilitating the 5-million-gallon underground tank that is onsite.

This work is possible without interrupting water service to the city’s residents due to two additional source tanks located throughout the Hattiesburg city limits. However, residents may experience low-pressure and/or brown water periodically while the cleaning process takes place. Contractors estimate that the project may take two weeks to complete but hope to be completed earlier.

“Our records show that this tank was installed in the early 1930s. Understanding the age of the tank, we expanded the scope of the upgrades we announced in 2022 to include this piece as well,” said Water and Sewer Director Alan Howe. “This is just another step forward as we continue to provide quality water supply to our residents.”

The city operates three plants, Water Plant #1, Water Plant #2 on James Street and a third on Weathersby Road. In planning, the administration identified Plant #1 with the most prevalent upgrades needed for continued excellence.

Upgrades to Plant #1 were announced in May 2024 during Hattiesburg’s annual inspection announcement. These upgrades included new equipment and safety features:

A new rapid mix tank

A modernized lime feeder that will allow the use of a powder lime that can be dropped into the new rapid mix tank, and not have to be pumped — avoiding clogging and malfunctions.

Filter rehab

New access stairs for employee safety

Chlorine vent fan, a much-needed safety feature