HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council approved permits for two medical marijuana businesses at an August 3 meeting.

Pine Belt News reported the council approved two conditional use permits for medical marijuana dispensaries that will be located adjacent to a property at 6335 U.S. 49 Suite 40 and adjacent to a property at 2772 Oak Grove Road. The approval comes at the recommendation of the Hattiesburg Planning Commission.

Planning commission manager, Ginger Lowrey, said the permits are only needed if the dispensary is immediately adjacent to a residential property.

Other local medical marijuana regulations include a local licensing fee and the prohibition of cannabis imagery on signage.

In May, the council voted to allow six kinds of medical marijuana businesses. Those include cultivation, processor, lab, dispensary, transporter and disposal.

According to the newspaper, the council also voted on August 3 to reclassify the property at 106 Redus Street as a Light Industrial District I-1 instead of a Regional Business District B-5.