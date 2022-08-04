HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park.

City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field for Hattiesburg High School. The park will have one dedicated baseball field and a softball field that can flew into a second baseball field in the summer.

The sports park will include the following features:

Increased capacity with two fields that can accommodate baseball

One field with a grand slam safety fence to accommodate the high school softball program

Increased bullpen space

Synthetic turf infields with permanent striping

Turf infields/sand base outfields on both fields with an under-drain system to accommodate rain events

Bleachers with an awning to protect spectators from foul balls, sun and rain

Upgraded concession areas with restrooms and a meeting room

Entry plaza that will accommodate all memorials, engravings from Camper Field at Kamper Park, a flagpole, landscaping and decorative paving

New paved parking lot with shared capacity to include on-street parking along Quinn Street and neighboring lots at Ben McNair Center and Hattiesburg High School

City leaders said with Cameron Field relocated to Jaycee Park, the existing space at Kamper Park will be graded and prepared for the Hattiesburg Zoo expansion, Serengeti Springs.

The waterpark will be an extension of the African Continent’s animal habitats and entertainment areas. It will be built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which borders Hardy Street, Park Avenue and Gordon’s Creek.

The waterpark will include the following features:

Entry building

19 water-spray toys

A lazy river

Swim-up bars

Pavilions

Restroom and shower areas

Water slide tower

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Convention Commission

According to city leaders, the waterpark project is expected to cost $10.5 million and will be funded through Hattiesburg’s 1% tax on hotels, motels and restaurants.

Additionally, the cost for the new sports fields is $4 million, which will be paid for by the 1% tax. The Hattiesburg Public School District, Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Forrest County Board of Supervisors and Visit Hattiesburg will also provide funding.

