HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will host the 39th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 30.

The names of 173 Hattiesburg soldiers who died while serving will be read. Members of the Hattiesburg Veterans committee will also share biographies and key stories about Allen B. Carter and Jesse L. Brown, two Hattiesburg veterans.

The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. All city officers, other than public safety, will be closed on Memorial Day. View the holiday garbage collection schedule here.