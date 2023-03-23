HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will host a public hearing on the city’s annual and five-year plans on Friday, March 24.

The meeting will cover the city’s 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan and 2023 Annual Action Plan. Information about the plans’ development and implementation can be found on the city’s website.

Information and documents available include the following:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) General Program Rules and Regulations

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) General Program Rules and Regulations

Citizen Participation Plan for the City of Hattiesburg

Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan for the City of Hattiesburg

The public hearing will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center located at 220 West Front Street.