HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is encouraging neighbors to sign up for its annual Make a Difference Day on Saturday, October 22.

City leaders said participants will work in teams across the city to tackle litter pick-up and beautification efforts in multiple sites.

The city has been hosting the annual event since 2017. Last year, there were ten projects with over 200 volunteers going on around the city.

Neighborhood associations, civic groups, student organizations and more are encouraged to participate in the event.

The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Fill out this online survey to sign up as a captain or host. The team captains and hosts will have a safety meeting on Wednesday, October 19.