HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced the city will host a back to school COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The event will be at the C.E. Roy Community Center, located at 300 East 5th Street, on Saturday, July 17. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Organizers said the second Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at the C.E. Roy Community Center.