HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will host a job fair for high school students on Monday, May 23.

Students who are 16 and older will have the opportunity to meet with local employers who have immediate hiring needs for the summer.

Members of the parks and recreation, public works, police and fire departments will be available to hire students or talk about future career opportunities.

Local businesses can still sign up to participate. Apply for a table here or contact Betsy Mercier at (601)-545-4501. There is no fee to participate. Space is limited.

The job fair will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Ben McNair Community Center at 300 North 12th Avenue.