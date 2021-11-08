Hattiesburg to host recycling event on November 16

City of Hattiesburg to hold America Recycles Day on Nov. 16 (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg Facebook page)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will hold America Recycles Day on Tuesday, November 16. The goal of the event is to reduce waste in the city.

The drive will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m. at Kamper Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring the items that have been sitting around their house to be recycled at the event.

Acceptable items are:

Electronic waste (old cables and charges, monitors, phones)

Cardboard

Aluminum

Paper

Plastic (#1-2 only)

Items that will not be accepted are:

Glass

Plastic bags

Tires

Clothing

Styrofoam

Wood

Large appliances (refrigerators, freezers, etc.)

Hattiesburg neighbors can sign up for the city’s curbside recycling program here.