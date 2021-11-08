Hattiesburg to host recycling event on November 16

City of Hattiesburg to hold America Recycles Day on Nov. 16 (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg Facebook page)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will hold America Recycles Day on Tuesday, November 16. The goal of the event is to reduce waste in the city.

The drive will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m. at Kamper Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring the items that have been sitting around their house to be recycled at the event.

Acceptable items are:

  • Electronic waste (old cables and charges, monitors, phones)
  • Cardboard
  • Aluminum
  • Paper
  • Plastic (#1-2 only)

Items that will not be accepted are:

  • Glass
  • Plastic bags
  • Tires
  • Clothing
  • Styrofoam
  • Wood
  • Large appliances (refrigerators, freezers, etc.)

Hattiesburg neighbors can sign up for the city’s curbside recycling program here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

