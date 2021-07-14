Hattiesburg to host Summer Splash Days in July

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced Summer Splash Days will return this month thanks to the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

The department will transform several parking lots around the city into water play spaces. The dates are listed below:

Tuesday, July 20; 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Chain Park

Thursday, July 22, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Thames Elementary

Friday, July 23, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Vernon Dahmer

Wednesday, July 28, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Tatum Park

Friday, July 30, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at CE Roy Community Center

Officials said participants should wear closed-toe shoes and bring their own towels.