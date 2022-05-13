HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will observe National Police Week with events running from Sunday, May 15 to Friday, May 30.
President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officer Memorial Day in 1962. The week that the date falls in is considered National Police Week. Law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty are recognized during the week.
The City of Hattiesburg will hold the following events in observation of the week:
- Sunday, May 15 – City flags will be flown at half-staff
- Wednesday, May 18 – Fallen officers from Forrest and Lamar counties will be honored during the Pine Belt Area Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. The event will be livestreamed on the Hattiesburg Police Department Facebook page.
- Thursday, May 19 – Popsicles in the Park will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Jaycees Park. Hattiesburg police will attend for popsicles, kickball and other games.
- Friday, May 20 – #PaintHBURGBlue will be held. Hattiesburg neighbors are invited to wear blue in honor of all area law enforcement. Post photos on social media using #PaintHBURGBlue.