HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will observe National Police Week with events running from Sunday, May 15 to Friday, May 30.

President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officer Memorial Day in 1962. The week that the date falls in is considered National Police Week. Law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty are recognized during the week.

The City of Hattiesburg will hold the following events in observation of the week: