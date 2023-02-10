HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council voted to repair the Timberton Softball Complex after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied the city’s request to fully replace the complex after being damaged in a 2017 tornado.

Pine Belt News reported the complex was damaged by the 2017 tornado that swept through the city and later a fire that damaged press box.

The city requested FEMA pay for full replacement of the complex in October 2021. However, that request was denied in January 2022 by the United States Civilian Board of Contract Appeals. The three-judge panel did grant additional funds to help with repair, though.

The city council voted at a February 7 meeting to continue a contract with engineering firm Neel Schaffer to restore the complex.

According to the newspaper, after design plans are complete, the city council will consider the cost and cover the remaining funds that won’t be handled by FEMA. Final designs are expected to be complete in May.