HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution that authorized the city attorney to take action in Chancery Court as an effort to prevent further acts of violence at a business operating as Mississippi Arts & Entertainment of Hattiesburg, LLC.

The resolution passed on Tuesday, October 17 in a 5-0 vote.

This comes after Hattiesburg police responded to several calls involving fights, assaults, disorderly conduct, shootings, possession of drugs and weapons, burglaries and violations of city ordinances.

After concerned residents reached out to council members and hearing officer accounts in an executive session, Hattiesburg leaders said they’ve determined that the continued and repeated occurrences of obnoxious and illegal activities taking place in and near the business constitute a public nuisance.

Within the next few days, the city attorney will take action in Chancery Court.