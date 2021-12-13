Hattiesburg tourism remains strong despite the blows from pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is seeing a boost in the city’s economy, despite blows from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Area Development Partnership ranked Hattiesburg as number two in job growth.

“Visit Hattiesburg and our counterparts throughout the state received $13.5 million in C.A.R.E.S. Act funding to specifically market our destinations as places where people could come to visit,” said Mississippi Tourism Association President Marlo Dorsey.

Nationwide, states are reporting a nine-percent increase in their economy. Mississippi’s economy is up by 25%.

Tourism leaders are still looking to secure additional funding to help keep the state’s tourism industry booming.