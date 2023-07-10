HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg transit driver was recognized for her actions to help a passenger, who was experiencing a medical emergency.

Mayor Toby Barker said he saw one of the city’s firetrucks park in front of a Hub City Transit bus on June 8.

The mayor said he saw the transit driver, Sherry Grice, on the ground, cradling a man while firefighters attended to him.

Grice saw the man in distress on the bus, called for help, pulled the bus over and was able to get him safely off the bus until help arrived. She stayed with him until he could be taken to a hospital. Barker said the passenger was okay after being taken to the hospital.

Last week, Grice was recognized during a City Council meeting for her actions and professionalism.

“The entire city can be proud of Sherry for the work she puts in each and every day for the citizens of Hattiesburg,” said Barker.