HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A winner has been announced for Hattiesburg’s New Year’s Eve Celebration poster.

City officials said the artwork by Louisa Shows will be featured on the Midnight on Front Street poster.

Aptly titled, “Looking Up to Hattiesburg” was the result of Shows imagining what it must have been like in 1912 for children in the crowd.

“I imagined what it would be like to look up in awe toward the sign with all of its bright lights illuminating an otherwise dark skyline – ultimately providing hope looking toward the future ahead,” said Shows.

She has been a resident of Hattiesburg since 2011 and is a local artist specializing in live event painting and original artwork.

The idea of creating an official event poster for Midnight on Front Street began in 2019 as an opportunity for the city to chronicle the event’s history with a tribute to both the past and the future.

2023 Midnight on Front Street poster (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Midnight on Front Street is slated to take place at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street where the original Hub Sign from 1912 was presented to the Commercial Club for the City by the Henry L. Doherty & Company. Ten seconds to Midnight, a replica of the original sign will be lowered to usher in the new year.