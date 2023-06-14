HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Arts unveiled its 45th mural, “Noche de Encanto.”

The mural, which was painted by Hector Boldo, is located on a wall at Compadres Market and Taqueria on Main Street and Seventh Street.

The mural incorporates Mexican and Hispanic culture through its imagery and bright colors. Officials with the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Arts said it’s important to showcase art that reflects the different cultures of those living in the Hub City.

“The mural is the celebration of Mexican culture. I wanted really vibrant colors. The skull represents the Day of the Dead, so the whole mural is designed to celebrate the Day of the Dead, or colors, vibrant colors, and or movements, or dances, or folklore,” said Boldo.

“It’s very important for us to make sure that we are having equity and diversity in all of the murals that we have here in Hattiesburg,” said Kristen Brock, program director for Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Arts.

Leaders with the organization said they hope to sponsor at least 100 murals across the Hub City.