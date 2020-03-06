Hattiesburg Veteran Gets Grant for New Home

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) – A disabled veteran in Hattiesburg is getting a new home thanks to a grant and the help of two banks. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas partnered with The First Bank in Hattiesburg to award the grant to Sgt. Combat Engineer Jack Walker.

Sgt. Walker is getting a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans grant. The money will go to a new home to replace one that burned down two years ago.

The fire was the latest tragedy for Sergeant Walker who returned home from Iraq in 2005. A bombing accident left him disabled. In April of 2018, his Forrest County home burned down. Since then, he and his family have been living with Walker’s mother.

The home is being built by Armorbearers, a local non-profit that aids veterans after their service. With the help of the Armorbearers, when the home is built, it will be mortgage-free through donated labor and materials.

Sgt. Walker says “when strangers come and try to help you it just warms your heart…..they’re like family now.”

He hopes others will receive similar help. He says, “I’d love to see this happen for more veterans, maybe I could be the jump start for other veterans to get things like this.”