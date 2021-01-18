Hattiesburg volunteers distribute PPE for MLK Day of Service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders and volunteers in Hattiesburg celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday by holding a Day of Service. They distributed face masks and hand sanitizer at Hawkins Elementary Schools.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, neighbors participated in the drive-thru event.

“It’s great to be able to get out hand out some masks and hand sanitizer and show people what this day is about, which is about recognizing the life and legacy of Dr. King and by doing that serving our community,” said Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George.

The giveaway items were supplied by the Forrest County Emergency Management Agency.

“It gives us an opportunity to take the teachings of Dr. King and put them into action. And when we don’t know what else to do, we should just serve our fellow neighbor,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

More than 300 bottles of hand sanitizer and more than 1,500 face masks were distributed at the event.

“And we just know that right now during the height of our numbers, putting PPE in the hands of our citizens is very important and is our way of giving back,” explained Samantha McCain, chief communications officer for the City of Hattiesburg.