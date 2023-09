HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg woman has been charged with embezzling money from her employer.

Forrest County deputies said Alexis Robinson, 30, stole from Keith’s Superstore.

Deputies said they received a complaint from the store about an employee they believed was stealing money. During their investigation, deputies said there was enough probable cause to arrest Robinson on embezzlement charges.

She is expected to appear in court on Friday, September 15.