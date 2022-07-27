HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a woman was arrested after she allegedly ran over her six-year-old child with a vehicle during a domestic altercation.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in the 100 block of Harrell Street.

Police said they were contacted by a local hospital after a person arrived seeking treatment for the six-year-old. After the incident, the suspect, who was identified as 25-year-old Keanaw Bradley, fled the scene.

According to investigators, Bradley was arrested around 3:30 p.m. the same day in Gulfport. She was transported back to Forrest County.

Bradley has been charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault, one count of felony child abuse, and one count felony child neglect in the incident.

Police said the father of the child also received minor injuries during the incident, and the child is being treated for the injuries at a local hospital.

Bradley has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.