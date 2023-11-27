HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman after she allegedly fired shots into another woman’s vehicle.

The incident happened at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 in the 1000 block of John Street.

When officers arrived, they were informed that a fight occurred between two women. One of them pulled a gun and fired several shots into the other’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect, Lavonna Monique Walker, 29, of Hattiesburg, had fled the scene at the time of the incident. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Walker has been charged with aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, and has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.