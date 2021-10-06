Hattiesburg woman accused of shooting two at apartment complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman for allegedly shooting two people. The shooting happened at Pine Haven Apartments on William Carey Parkway around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5.

According to police, the two victims left the scene in personal vehicles and went to a local hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested Decantra Deloach, 35, of Hattiesburg, at her home on Montague Boulevard. She was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said they learned that the fight involved all women, which stemmed from an ongoing fight between juveniles. The fight between the women happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Deloach was booked into the Forrest County Jail.